Brokerages Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Target Price at $8.93

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.43.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Latch in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Latch by 10,730.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,487,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381,884 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter worth $25,620,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Latch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter worth $5,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. Latch has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Latch had a negative net margin of 356.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latch will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

