Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Target Price at $376.50

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.