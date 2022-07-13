Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $130.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 65.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHK. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.70 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 and sold 205,986 shares worth $19,823,966.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.