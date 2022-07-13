BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

