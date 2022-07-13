Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.