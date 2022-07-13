Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

