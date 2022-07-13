Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

