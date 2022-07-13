Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

IMRX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $33.99.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,551 shares of company stock worth $54,300 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Immuneering by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

