Brokerages Set Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Price Target at $22.00

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, CLSA raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

