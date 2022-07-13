AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:AMK opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

