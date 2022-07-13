Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:AMR opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $10,717,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,958,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

