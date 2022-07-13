Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $211.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

