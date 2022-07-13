AON (NYSE:AON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.56.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. AON has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.