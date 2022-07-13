Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 28,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 26,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 123,276 shares of company stock worth $221,307 in the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 552.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,041,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 268,620 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.