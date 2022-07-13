Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $96.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $79.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.