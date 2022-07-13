Insider Buying: ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Acquires 127,000 Shares of Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($45,313.99).

Shares of LON RENE opened at GBX 30 ($0.36) on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

About ReNeuron Group (Get Rating)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in the partnering stage in china and outside china for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.