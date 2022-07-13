Insider Buying: ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) Insider Acquires 127,000 Shares of Stock

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £38,100 ($45,313.99).
Shares of LON RENE opened at GBX 30 ($0.36) on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.
About ReNeuron Group
