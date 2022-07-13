Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ASCUF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.