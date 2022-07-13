Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

