Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

