Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given New €1.05 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €1.15 ($1.15) to €1.05 ($1.05) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNDSF has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.00) to €1.10 ($1.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €0.73 ($0.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.90) to €0.95 ($0.95) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.91.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.