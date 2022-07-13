Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Given New CHF 0.88 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.72 to CHF 0.88 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aryzta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Aryzta to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

ARZTF stock opened at 0.93 on Tuesday. Aryzta has a 52 week low of 0.90 and a 52 week high of 1.50.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

