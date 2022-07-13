JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $126.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $137.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 266,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.