Jefferies Financial Group Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.51.

MTB stock opened at $157.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $982,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

