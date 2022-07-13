Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBX. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

GBX stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

