Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

FELE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FELE opened at $73.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

