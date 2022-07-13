View (NASDAQ:VIEW) & Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Critical Analysis

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) and Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares View and Xinyi Glass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio View $74.01 million 5.27 -$342.98 million N/A N/A Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xinyi Glass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than View.

Volatility & Risk

View has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyi Glass has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares View and Xinyi Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets View -432.39% -69.19% -51.23% Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for View and Xinyi Glass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score View 0 2 0 0 2.00 Xinyi Glass 1 1 0 0 1.50

View currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.08%. Given View’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe View is more favorable than Xinyi Glass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of View shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

View Company Profile (Get Rating)

View, Inc., a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices. The company's products also include View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage; View Secure Edge, a plug-and-play edge-to-cloud solution that enables IT and digital innovation teams to securely connect new and existing buildings to the cloud; View Remote Access, a secure access portal that enables IT teams to reduce the cost and cybersecurity risks of maintaining smart buildings; and View Building Performance, a configurable application and web-based tool that enables building managers to measure, optimize, and automate building performance; and View Workplace Experience, a configurable application and web-based tool that enables corporate facilities managers to create productive workplaces. It sells its products to real estate industry, including commercial offices, airports, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multi-family residential, and educational buildings. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

