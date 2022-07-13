StockNews.com Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

NYSE:MAN opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.86. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

