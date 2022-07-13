Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $63.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

