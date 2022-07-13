Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Equitable stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Equitable has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,137,000 after acquiring an additional 419,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitable by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,798,000 after acquiring an additional 575,664 shares in the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

