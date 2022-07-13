Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.09 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

