MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.34%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

