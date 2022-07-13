Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.83.

RS opened at $173.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,403,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

