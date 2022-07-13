Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AHPI opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

