Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
AHPI opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.
About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
