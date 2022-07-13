United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.
United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.