GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

GLYC opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

