LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €88.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($88.70) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($158.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($144.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($139.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:LEG opened at €78.60 ($78.60) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($98.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.27.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

