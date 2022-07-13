LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €88.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($88.70) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($158.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($144.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($139.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA:LEG opened at €78.60 ($78.60) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($98.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.27.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

