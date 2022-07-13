Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $121,968,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $102,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 52,419.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after buying an additional 7,504,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

