BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company's stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

