Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($60.20) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($57.00) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of VNA stock opened at €28.23 ($28.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €27.62 ($27.62) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($60.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

