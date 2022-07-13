Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.70) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($7.60) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, July 4th.

ETR AT1 opened at €2.99 ($2.99) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.76 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of €7.02 ($7.02). The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

