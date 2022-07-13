Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.23.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,486.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

