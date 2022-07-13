Comparing Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Streamline Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 3.79 -$6.54 million ($0.16) -8.44

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -35.29% -22.28% -13.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspyra and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspyra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

