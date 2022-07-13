Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Head-To-Head Review

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kubient and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -370.08% -44.41% -38.96% Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kubient and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 5.22 -$10.29 million ($0.85) -1.18 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 1.94 $371.00 million $4.15 10.53

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Kubient on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Light & Wonder (Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

