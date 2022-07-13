Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Target Price at GBX 356.83

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 356.83 ($4.24).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.64) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.45) to GBX 272 ($3.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Grainger alerts:

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon bought 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($353.00).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.89. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

About Grainger (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.