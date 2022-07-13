Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,745,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR opened at $23.97 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.95%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

