Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $192.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

