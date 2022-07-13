Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $73.42 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 million, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.