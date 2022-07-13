National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

