Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $141.57

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.57.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.71) to GBX 500 ($5.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

