Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $72.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $493,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

